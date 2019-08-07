Sushma Swaraj (File photo)
Sushma Swaraj (File photo)

Congress pays tributes to Sushma Swaraj

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 01:06 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The Congress party condoled the death of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.
"We are saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Smt Sushma Swaraj. Our condolences to her family and loved ones," Congress tweeted from its official Twitter handle.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Gulab Nabi Azad said he knew Swaraj for the last 42 years and had good relations with her.
"We're shocked, we never imagined that she'll leave us so soon. I knew her since 1977 when I was in youth Congress, we knew each other for the last 42 years. We never called each other by name, she used to call me brother 'bhai' and I used to call her sister," he said.
Taking to Twitter, Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Shashi Tharoor also expressed condolences.
"Shocked to learn about the passing away of Sushma ji. She was a warm-hearted person, a passionate leader, an excellent orator and a true stateswoman. Her demise has left the country with an irreparable vaccum, it marks the end of an era," Patel tweeted.
Tharoor tweeted, "Shocked & saddened by this news. I last saw Sushmaji at @PMOIndia's swearing-in two months ago. She was a brilliant speaker in Hindi, a genuine "people's person" in Government & I was proud of our excellent relationship when I chaired the External Affairs Committee. Om Shanti."
Swaraj was admitted to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a deterioration in her health.
According to sources at AIIMS Delhi, she was feeling restless at 9 pm and reached the hospital around 9:30 pm in an ambulance. A team of doctors tried to revive her for 70 to 80 minutes but failed in their attempt. Later, Swaraj was declared dead at 10:50 pm.
Swaraj was appointed the foreign minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. She opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 01:26 IST

'Irreparable loss to BJP and Indian politics': Amit Shah pays...

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Expressing condolences on the death of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, Union Minister and BJP National President Amit Shah said her demise is an irreparable loss to the BJP and Indian politics.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 00:44 IST

Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to Sushma, says she was 'gifted...

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences on the death of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj who passed away on Tuesday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 00:30 IST

Sunny Deol Lok Sabha attendance unimpressive, skipped 28 days of...

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Actor and Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol failed to impress with his attendance record in the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha by not attending the house for 28 days.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 00:29 IST

Former J-K Dy CM Nirmal Singh removes state flag from vehicle

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir ) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): After Parliament revoked Article 370 and passed Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 which bifurcates the state into two Union Territories, Nirmal Singh, the state's former Deputy Chief Minister, removed the Jammu and Kashmir state flag from hi

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 00:27 IST

President, PM Modi condole death of Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj who passed on Tuesday due to cardiac arrest.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 00:17 IST

BJP leaders target NC, PDP during debate on J&K Reorganisation Bill

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Political dynasties in Jammu and Kashmir came under sharp attack by BJP members in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Reorganisation Bill with Home Minister Amit Shah targeting three dynasties and Union Minister Jitendra Singh and BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 00:01 IST

Man drives auto on Virar railway platform to help woman in labour, held

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): In a humanitarian gesture, an autorickshaw driver here drove his vehicle on to the Virar railway station platform to help a woman who went into premature labour.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:58 IST

Top BJP leaders hail passage of 'historic' bills on J-K

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): Riding on a thumping majority in Lok Sabha and engineering numbers in Rajya Sabha, the Centre successfully annulled Article 370 and passed Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019. Buoyed by it, leaders from BJP and its allies heaped praises on Prime Minister Naren

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:48 IST

Schools in Maharashtra's Sangli, Satra, Kolhapur to remain...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): All schools and colleges will remain closed in Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur districts on Wednesday as heavy rains continued to lash the region, creating a flood-like situation, department of education officials said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:45 IST

Schools to remain shut in Dehradun on Wednesday

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): In the wake of heavy rainfall alert issued by Met department, Dehradun district magistrate has ordered all government and private schools to remain shut on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:44 IST

Hyderabad: Two GHMC workers lose their lives in accident at dumpyard

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Two Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) workers lost their lives in an accident at a dumpyard near Imbliban bus station on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:43 IST

NSA Doval reviews security situation as Parliament ends special...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval reviewed security situations at a meeting attended by senior security officials here as Parliament passed a resolution abrogating Article 370 on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl