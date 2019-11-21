Congress plans to expand its base among NGOs, civil society

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): In a bid to expand its support base, the Congress has asked its state units to name three party workers who will be contacting various social organisations including NGOs.

According to sources, the initiative is part of the party's efforts of Civic and Social Outreach Department, also known as 'Rachnatamak Congress' to expand the party's presence among influential sections of the society.

Senior party leader Madhusudan Mistry, the sources said, has asked chiefs of all state Congress units to shortlist and send the names of three workers for the task.

Among three names at least one should woman who will be assigned to reach out to NGOs, social organisations, various types of other groups, especially women's groups.

To discuss the plan further, Congress has called a meeting of leaders at the party's war room on Friday.

During the earlier tenure of Sonia Gandhi as Congress president, similar activities were initiated leading to the formation of National Advisory Council (NAC).

The NAC was in the role of an advisor to the government during UPA-1. However, the Congress fell through the members of the NAC after 2009. (ANI)

