Congress' Ponnam Prabhakar alleges Telangana CM arranged secret meeting with PM Modi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 13 (ANI): Questioning the timing of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao visit to Delhi, Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar on Saturday alleged that Rao had arranged a secret meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi without any prior agenda.

The Telangana chief minister is on a three-day visit to the national capital. Earlier this week, the Chief Minister joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of laying the foundation stone for the grand project of Rs 20,000 crore Central Vista project.

"The Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrashekhar Rao visited Delhi to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi without any prior agenda. His visit to Delhi is right after he stood and supported the farmers and their call for Bharat Bandh. Now in his visit to Delhi instead of standing with the farmers, he met with the same BJP leaders who accused him of corruption. This move by Rao has compromised the self-respect of the people of Telangana," Prabhakar told ANI.

"We would too support K Chandrashekhar Rao if he had planned to meet with the central BJP leaders on a particular issue, be it regarding recent floods or be it regarding the development of Telangana or be it in support of farmers. But why has he arranged this secret meeting with PM Modi without any prior agenda," he added.

The Congress leader said that if Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao really wants to oppose the three farm laws, then "he has to pass a bill countering the three farm bills passed in the Parliament and moreover KCR has to support farmers of his state."

"We demand a justification from KCR who said that they would start a fight against the BJP government and now has arranged for a secret meet with the same," he added.

Telangana Chief Minister on Friday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (ANI)