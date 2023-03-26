Congress protest: KC Venugopal alleges police refused permission for protest, hits out at BJP

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Ahead of the 'Sankalp Satyagraha' by the Congress at Raj Ghat on Sunday, party leader KC Venugopal alleged that they have been refused permission to hold the protest march.

The Congress general secretary posted a letter from the Delhi Police which stated that, "The request of holding the protest at Raj Ghat has been rejected due to law and order and traffic reasons, and section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the area".

"After silencing our voice in Parliament, the govt has refused to let us hold a peaceful Satyagraha at Bapu's samadhi as well. It has become a habit for the Modi govt to disallow every opposition protest. This will not deter us, our fight for truth, against tyranny, goes on," Venugopal said in the tweet.

Earlier in the day, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge also attacked BJP saying, "BJP is not letting Rahul Gandhi speak. Rahul Gandhi is fighting for the nation, and for the right of the public and we will not stop. Today we are going to the Gandhi Smarak and will do Satyagraha there".

The Congress is holding a protest 'Sankalp Satygraha' at Raj Ghat against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP.

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal, party president Mallikarjun Kharge and several other party leaders reached Raj Ghat for the protest on Sunday morning.

Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha, a day after a Surat court sentenced him to two years imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark.

The decision came pertaining to his remark made in April 2019, where he had said "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname" at a Lok Sabha election rally at Kolar in Karnataka. The court approved Gandhi's bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts. (ANI)

