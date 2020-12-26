Congress protesting against farm laws because policies implemented by PM Modi, not them: Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Lashing out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for criticising the farm laws, Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that his party members are protesting because the "pro-farmers policies" mentioned in Congress' 2019 election manifesto are being implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not by them.

"I want to ask Rahul Gandhi that were these pro-farmers policies not mentioned in the 2019 election manifesto of Congress? They are protesting just because those reforms are being implemented by Prime Minister Modi, and not them," Sitharaman said while talking to media here.

She was responding to a question asked by the reporter about Gandhi's criticism of the farm laws.

"Opposition parties in their manifestos for 2019 Lok Sabha elections called three Farm Laws important for providing relief to farmers. Since the government that passed the laws is not theirs, but Modi Ji's, they can not accept it and are opposing it," she said while addressing a public gathering in Delhi's Karol Bagh.

Sitharaman also commented upon Modi's address after releasing Rs 18,000 crore to farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over nine crore farmers.

"Through his address, PM Modi has cleared that government is ready for talks with those who have any questions regarding the three new farm laws. I hope, now protesting farmers will speak to the government," she said.

In his address, Modi said that the Central government is ready for discussions with those opposing farm laws at any time and asserted that a self-reliant farmer can lay the foundation for a self-reliant India.

Farmers have been protesting for one month at the gates of the national capital against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)