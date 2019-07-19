Congress raises K'taka developments in LS, says 'conspiracy' to pull down Oppn govts continues

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday raised the political developments in Karnataka in the Lok Sabha, saying that there was a "conspiracy" to bring down Opposition-led governments in the states.

Chowdhury was given permission to speak by Speaker Om Birla who said that affairs relating to a state Assembly and decisions of persons holding constitutional posts should not be raised in the House.

The Congress leader said his party had given notice of an adjournment motion and he had hoped that Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be present in the House to address their concerns.

He noted that debate and differences were ornaments of a legislature.

The Lok Sabha Speaker has autonomy and his decisions should not be questioned while the Speaker of an Assembly also has the autonomy, he contended.

The "conspiracy to pull down" governments led by Opposition parties in the states "continues," he said.

Members of treasury benches contested Chowdhury's remarks.

As protests continued, Chowdhury referred to Thursday's political developments in Karnataka and targeted the BJP.

Members of the Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK and some other Opposition parties later staged a walkout from the House.

The ruling coalition in Karnataka is facing a crisis following the resignations of rebel Congress and JD-S legislators. (ANI)

