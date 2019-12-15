Congress rally an attempt to highlight Rahul Gandhi's leadership: Prasad

Patna (Bihar) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prashad said Congress' 'Bharat Bachao Rally' on Friday was an attempt to highlight Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

"That was not Bharat Bachao Rally but Rahul jamao rally. After continuous failure, Congress again tried to launch Rahul Gandhi," Prasad told reporters here.

Earlier, Prasad's colleague Prakash Javadekar said that the rally was not organised to save the country, but was aimed at saving the Gandhi family.

Organised at Delhi's historic Ramlila Ground, Congress leaders launched a scathing attack on the government questioning it over the state of the economy, women safety and accused of attacking the values enshrined in the Constitution. (ANI)