Congress' Ranjeet Ranjan seeks discussion on Chinese build-up in North East's Doklam

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan gave a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the Chinese build-up in Doklam up to "Jampheri Ridge" (Zompelri Ridge).

"I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business listed for 22 December 2022:- "Chinese build-up in Doklam up to "Jampheri Ridge" (Zompelri Ridge), which threatens India's key "Siliguri Corridor," the entrance to Northeastern States, is of extreme concern for national security following China's attempted intrusion in Tawang Sector, Arunachal Pradesh, in December 2022," Ranjeet Ranjan said in his notice.



Quoting the Ministry of External Affairs, he further said that the Indian and Chinese soldiers disengaged from their standoff position in the Doklam region on August 28, 2017.

"To prevent the Chinese from entering the Jampheri Ridge, which has a view of the Siliguri Corridor, was the reason for the 2017 standoff in Doklam. China has now built a complete military village called Pangda, 9 km east of the Doklam stand-off point in 2017, between March and December 2022," Ranjeet Ranjan said adding that along the Amo Chu (Mochu) River's banks, China has also built a bridge across the water and an all- weather road.

"The above is reflected in the satellite images. According to additional news sources, a bridge over Torsa Nullah that would provide the Chinese access to Jampheri (Zompelri) Ridge and jeopardise the Siliguri Corridor is being built. This is a blatant violation of China's disengagement from Doklam on August 28, 2017 and a brazen annexation of Bhutan's territory, which directly affects our national security," she added. (ANI)

