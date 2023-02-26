Congress ready to work with like-minded parties, party declares at Raipur plenary session

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 26 (ANI): Congress' 85th plenary session ended on Sunday with the 'Raipur declaration' stating that the grand old party is the only party which never compromised with the BJP-RSS as well as its despicable politics and mentioned that they are ready to work with like-minded political parties.

"The Congress party is the only party that has never compromised with the BJP/RSS and its despicable politics. We will always fight to protect our political values against the BJP's authoritarian, communal and crony capitalist onslaught," the party said in its declaration.

With an aim to address the three main challenges facing the country, the party said that it is ready to work with like-minded political parties on the basis of a common, constructive programme

"We are prepared to work with like-minded political parties on the basis of a common, constructive programme to preserve and protect the Constitution in letter and spirit and to address the three main challenges facing the country: growing economic inequality, intensifying social polarisation and deepening political dictatorship," it said in a declaration.

At the plenary session, the party gave credit to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and lakhs of citizens, including workers of the Indian National Congress, who walked 4,000 kms from Kanyakumari to Kashmir during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"The Yatra took forward an inclusive and progressive vision of India where Constitutional values reign supreme. In celebrating diversity, equality and fraternity, it presented a clear alternative to the BJP's vision of India. In a few months, we will be celebrating the centenary of the Seva Dal, a crucial grassroots organisation of Congress workers. This will be an occasion to impart fresh energy into our mass contact programmes," it said.

The declaration said that the party workers and leaders must work with discipline, solidarity and complete unity to ensure victory in the upcoming Assembly elections adding the results of these elections will set the tone for the all-important 2024 Lok Sabha election.

"The coming year will see important state elections in Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana. Party workers and leaders must work with discipline, solidarity and complete unity to ensure our victory. The results of these elections will set the tone for the all-important 2024 Lok Sabha election," the declaration reads.



The declaration said that the Congress governments in Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan are models for the rest of the country.

"As just two examples, Rajasthan's Mukhya Mantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana and Chhattisgarh's Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana have set the bar for other states. Our new government in Himachal Pradesh is fulfilling the promises made to the people in all earnestness," it added.

The Declaration said that in the decade from 2004-2014, Congress delivered the highest-ever GDP growth, pulled crores of Indians out of poverty, and introduced many transformational rights-based legislations, such as MGNREGA, Forest Rights Act and National Food Security Act.

"The time is now ripe for a new vision to empower the nation's producers and reboot the economy. MSMEs that have been destroyed in the last eight and a half years must be revived and made the engine of rapid growth and employment, through cluster-based skill development programmes for the youth, and dedicated funding and technological support for labour-intensive manufacturing," it said.

It further said that the GST must be drastically simplified and significantly improved for the benefit of small businesses and traders, and GST compensation for states must be extended for another five years.

"Agricultural policies and reforms must be reoriented to place farmers and farm workers at the centre, and not only production goals. Farmers must be safeguarded through measures such as debt relief and legally guaranteed MSP. To ensure the fruits of rapid growth benefit all sections of society, Sampoorna Samajik Suraksha must be introduced, especially a women-centric NYAY programme and a Universal Right to Health Act. To cement the foundations of social justice an immediate Caste Census is critical," it said.

The declaration also said that India awaits a reinvigorated Congress and we owe it to the people to fulfill their expectations.

Crores of workers of the Congress party must build on the momentum of the Bharat Jodo Yatra to defeat the divisive forces of the BJP and RSS. A mass awareness campaign will be launched against the crudest example of crony capitalism which the entire country and the world is seeing. We end the Raipur plenary with a renewed resolve and a common purpose to build a stronger and united India," it added.

The 85th plenary session of the Congress began on Friday in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

