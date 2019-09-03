Congress recalls role of YSR Reddy in Andhra's development on his death anniversary

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The Congress party on Monday observed 10th anniversary of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

State unit Congress president N Raghuveera Reddy garlanded Reddy's statue in Madakasira town here to pay tribute to the departed leader.

Speaking to media persons, Raghveera said that Reddy had a huge role in the development of Andhra Pradesh. "People still remember the schemes launched by Reddy like Arogya Sri and free power," he said.

Reddy served the Congress till his last breath. He died in a helicopter crash in September 2009.

After Reddy's demise, his son and Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy floated the YSR Congress Party and swept to power in the recently held Assembly election. (ANI)

