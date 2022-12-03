Congress refuses to form alliance with AIUDF in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 3 (ANI): Accusing the All India United Democratic Front of working with the BJP, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Saturday rejected the AIUDF's proposal for an alliance.

APCC Working President Jakir Hussain Sikdar said Congress would not make an alliance with the AIUDF again.

"We had an alliance with AIUDF in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections and we fought jointly, but we didn't gain. We will not make an alliance with the AIUDF again in the 2024 Lok Sabha election or other upcoming elections," said Sikdar.

"It is the decision of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee. We have already informed our party high command about our decision," he said.

"Never be friends with someone who attacks from behind," Sikdar added.



AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal had urged the Congress leadership to form an alliance with his party again in Assam to jointly contest elections against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP.

On several occasions in the past, the Congress and AIUDF have allied to contest polls but later split.

The APCC working president also said, "AIUDF is now working for BJP and Congress would not make an alliance with such a party."

AICC General Secretary Jitendra Singh also confirmed the party's decision and said, "Congress will not make an alliance with AIUDF."

Last month, Ajmal had welcomed the all-India grand alliance formed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and expressed hope that the alliance would succeed in Assam.

"We have welcomed the all-India grand alliance being formed by Nitish Kumar. We want it to succeed in Assam too. They will come here in a month. We expect West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress to join it by then. This has been formed to bid adieu to BJP at the Centre," the AIUDF chief said. (ANI)

