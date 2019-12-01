Congress' Renuka Chowdhury slams Centre for Q2 GDP slump

New Delhi [India], Dec 1 (ANI): The Central government led by BJP has hijacked the entire economy, said Congress leader and former Union Minister Renuka Chowdhury, while responding to the gross domestic product (GDP) slumping to 4.5 per cent in the second quarter of the current financial year.

"The economy is dying. Women are not safe in the society. No employment has been created. People are losing jobs. They have hijacked the economy," she said while speaking to ANI here.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should tell about their future plans and should not make any more efforts to rewrite the past," added the Congress leader.

The slowdown in Q2 FY20 was largely due to a sharp dip in the manufacturing sector and agriculture output said the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation in a statement.

The weak GDP growth in Q2 was also caused by grim industrial output data which contracted 0.4 per cent during the quarter against 3 per cent expansion in the preceding three months. (ANI)

