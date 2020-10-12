Congress revamps its WB unit ahead of 2021 polls

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): In the run-up of 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls, Congress has revamped its state unit with the appointment of chairmen/conveners of various committees, office bearers, and election committee.

"Congress president has approved the proposal of the appointment of chairmen/conveners of various committees (Coordination Committee, Manifesto Committee, Outreach & Communication), Office Bearers (Vice Presidents, Treasurer, General Secretaries, Executive Members, Minority Cell) and Disciplinary Action Committee and Pradesh Election Committee of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee as enclosed with immediate effect," according to a release by Congress signed by party general secretary KC Venugopal.



Paradip Bhattacharya has appointed as Chairman of the Coordination committee with Badal Bhattacharya as Convenor and Dibyendu Mitra as Co-convenor.

Former MP Abhijit Mukherjee will head the campaign committee and Tulsi Mukherjee will be the convenor.

Abdul Mannan will take over as the chairman of the Manifesto Committee with Amitabh Chakraborty as convenor. (ANI)

