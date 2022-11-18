"Congress ruled country to divide people..." Anurag Thakur slams UPA government

Mandvi (Gujarat) [India], November 18 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday took a swipe at the Congress and said that it has ruled the country to "divide" people.

His remarks came while addressing a public rally in Gujarat's Mandvi.

"Congress only divided the country on the basis of caste, religion and area and ruled this country for over 60 years," said Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

He further took a pot-shot at the former UPA government saying that it didn't pay attention to the Tribal communities of the country.

"Earlier governments didn't pay attention to the tribal people. In 2013 and 14, there was a budget of only 4200 cr for them, but the Modi-led government allotted 8500cr for them. Now, tribal from every state are progressing," he said.

Appealing to people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state assembly election, he said that people should vote for BJP's "double engine" government.

"PM Narendra is running the country at the centre and CM Bhupendra is running the state here. This is the double engine government, it shall be voted into power here again," the minister said.

Earlier in the day, he hit out at Rahul Gandhi and said that the Congress leader is conducting Bharat Jodo Yatra with 'tukde tukde gang'.

"Rahul Gandhi conducting Bharat Jodo Yatra with 'tukde tukde gang," said Thakur.



He spoke about Hindu terror, stood with people who tried to divide India in JNU and now he's raising questions on Veer Savarkar. It's Congres' mentality, they don't see anything beyond one family," said Anurag Thakur.

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, during Bharat Jodo yatra, raked up Veer Savarkar and alleged that he betrayed leaders like MK Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel by signing a letter of apology to the British before independence.

Speaking on the Gujarat model of development, the Union Minister said that BJP works on the basis of good governance, development and honesty.

"Gujarat model is the number 1 model and development model. Congress did politics only on basis of divide and rule. They've asked for votes on basis of caste, community and religion. BJP works on the basis of good governance, development and honesty", said Thakur.

According to him, PM Modi made Gujarat riot-free and India will progress with Gujarat's progress.

"If Gujarat is riot-free today then it's because of BJP and PM Modi. The more Gujarat progresses, the more India will progress. If Gujarat wins, then India will progress," said Anurag Thakur addressing a public meeting in Mangrol ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls.

BJP leader Hardik Patel also hit out at the Congress saying that Rahul Gandhi needs to undertake a "Congress Jodo" exercise instead of the ongoing "Bharat Jodo Yatra".

When asked about Rahul Gandhi doing a rally in poll-bound Gujrat, Patel said, "Congress should first do Congress Jodo instead of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The question is whether Rahul Gandhi will come after the elections or before the elections. The people of Gujarat do not want to entertain Congress."

"I have been in the Congress and I know that the Congress has always insulted the Gujaratis and raised questions on the identity and pride of Gujarat. The people of Gujarat have never accepted Congress and will never do also. There is no comparison or fight between BJP and the Congress. Our motive is to take our model of development further," he added.

Hardik Patel is fighting the assembly election on a BJP ticket from Gujarat's Viramgam.

The Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held on December 1 and 5, and the counting of votes will take place on December 8. (ANI)

