Congress leader Anand Sharma
Congress leader Anand Sharma

Congress says economy in crisis mode, targets Sitharaman

ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 20:38 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The Congress party on Saturday accused the BJP-led Central government of monumental mismanagement of the economy, saying it has moved from "recession to crisis mode" and the fiscal deficit was far more than the estimates.
Addressing a press conference here, party leader Anand Sharma said the government in its second term was expected to address the problems of agrarian distress and give a boost to the economy but there has been a crash in production, the collapse of demand and huge number of layoffs.
Sharma also targeted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over slow down in the economy and alleged that she does not understand the 'e' of economy or the 'f' of finance.
He said that passenger vehicle sales had come down by 23.7 per cent in September.
"Capital goods formation, if it was hovering around zero for the most part of this government, now it has collapsed and is the lowest since 2012. The manufacturing has hit a five-year low. There is a contraction in industrial output. It is minus 1.1 per cent," he said.
Sharma said the capacity utilisation of factories was not above 60 per cent, which has led to a large number of retrenchments in sectors such as auto, textiles, and leather, which are all labour intensive.
He said the auto ancillary sector, where India is a global leader, has also been badly hit.
"Not only the numbers are shocking but we know the government has failed to deliver despite fall in commodity prices since 2014. The windfall gain of this government only from petroleum products has been more than Rs 2.6 lakh crore per annum," he said.
Sharma said if about Rs 10 lakh crore of GST refunds, refund to exporters and unpaid bills of PSUs are added than "fiscal deficit is not 3.3 per cent. It is beyond 8 per cent".
He said direct and indirect collections were nowhere near the half-way mark.
"The government is guilty of monumental mismanagement of Indian economy. We are staring at a huge revenue shortfall. Where will the GST come when factories are shutting down and production has been scaled down by factories," he said.
"When you have complete collapse of all four engines of the Indian economy, we can only term it as a crisis," he said, adding the credit flow to the commercial sector has come down by 88 per cent.
"It is unheard of in Independent India. Then you have bank frauds," he said.
Targeting Sitharaman, he said: "Our sympathies are with the country that we have a Finance Minister who is clueless, and who does not understand 'e' of the economy or the 'f' of finance."
He alleged that she was not addressing "grim situation confronting the economy" and crony-capitalism was being promoted, tax cuts were being given to the richest people and there was no relief to the poor. He also alleged brazen misuse of government agencies. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 21:49 IST

Lucknow: DIOS, BSA give directions to schools on dengue prevention

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): District Inspector of School (DIOS) and Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) have given several directions to school in Lucknow on prevention of dengue.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 21:48 IST

Bihar Police submits investigation report in court of sedition...

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Bihar Police on Saturday submitted the investigation report of a sedition case in a local court filed against 49 eminent personalities who wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over incidents of mob-lynchings in the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 21:35 IST

BJP govt in UP favouring few rich friends, ignoring farmers:...

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for "favouring few rich friends" and "ignoring farmers" when it comes to providing loans to them.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 21:20 IST

Hyderabad: Bajrang Dal stage protest condemning Murshidabad triple murder

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Bajrang Dal workers on Saturday staged a protest here condemning the murder of Bandhuprakash, his wife and child in West Bengal's Murshidabad.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 21:18 IST

Several trains cancelled due to maintenance work in...

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Northern Railways on Saturday announced the cancellation of several trains due to works being carried on Haridwar-Laksar section in Muradabad.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 21:06 IST

No human rights violation bigger than terrorism and Naxalism: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): There is not a bigger violation of human rights than the one inflicted by terrorism and Naxalism, said Home Minister Amit Shah here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 21:04 IST

Andhra: 16-year-old boy sexually assault 2 minor girls

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): A 16-year-old boy has allegedly sexually assaulted two minor girls near his house in Machilipatnam town of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 21:02 IST

Hyderabad: ACB nabs drug inspector while taking bribe

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a drug inspector in Hyderabad allegedly for taking the bribe.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 21:00 IST

UP: Man arrested for allegedly killing wife for dowry

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Police arrested a man on Saturday in Gosainganj for allegedly killing his wife for dowry.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 20:58 IST

J-K: 34 women file nominations for BDC polls in Doda

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): In all, 34 women including a 64-year-old have filed nominations in the district for the coming Block Development Council (BDC) elections, scheduled to be held on October 24.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 20:52 IST

Karnataka: Parameshwara's PA was present during raids, says I-T Dept

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Former Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara's Personal Assistant (PA) Ramesh was present at the Congress leader's residence in the wee hours of Saturday, a few hours before he allegedly committed suicide.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 20:49 IST

Delhi: Youth Congress takes to streets to protest against...

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Saturday staged protest against the BJP government outside Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's residence in New Delhi.

Read More
iocl