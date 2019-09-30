Congress screening committee holds meeting ahead of Haryana polls

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections slated for next month, the screening committee of the Congress party on Sunday held a meeting here.

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Kumari Selja, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Madhusudan Mistry and Devender Yadav among others were present in the meeting on Sunday.

"We have been able to come to a conclusion to some extent. It will now go to Central Election Committee. The meeting will be held the day after tomorrow (Tuesday) under the chairmanship of Sonia Gandhi," said Selja while talking to reporters.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has slated the single-phase voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly elections on October 21, while the counting of votes will take place on October 24.

The process of filing nominations for Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls began on September 27.

The last date of filing nominations is October 4 and the scrutiny will take place on October 5. The candidates can withdraw their nomination till October 7.

Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government is in power in Haryana after the party won 47 out of a total of 90 seats in the 2014 Assembly elections, while the Congress was restricted to just 15 seats. (ANI)

