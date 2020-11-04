Congress seeks repoll in Sumawali, Mehgaon in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath on Tuesday said that his party has demanded repolling in the two assembly constituencies that went to the bypolls on Tuesday.

"We have demanded that Election Commission should hold repolling at two places Sumawali and Mehgaon. Firing took place in Sumawali and I also have news that the firing also took place in Morena in the evening. All these incidents only prove BJP's frustration," Kamal Nath told media here.



He alleged that BJP for the past few days resorted to use "of administration, police, money and alcohol".

"We got information about money being distributed in cahoots with police and administration. But voters are not for sale," he said.

Bye-elections were held on 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. The results will be declared on November 10. (ANI)

