Congress seems to have made sacrifice for AAP in Delhi, says KTS Tulsi

New Delhi [India], Feb 9 (ANI): A day after almost all exit polls predicted a victory with a thumping majority for the AAP in Delhi, Rajya Sabha MP KTS Tulsi on Sunday said that the Congress might have "made a sacrifice" for ensuring Arvind Kejriwal's return to power in the national capital.

"Congress seems to have made a sacrifice for preventing the splitting up of votes which would have resulted in a victory for BJP. If Congress had also equally applied force in the campaign process, it would have resulted in BJP winning," Tulsi told ANI here.

Further targeting the BJP he added, "I think it is a good lesson for the BJP. Those doing politics of hatred seems to have been rebuffed. It was important for this message to go."

As Delhi elections concluded on Saturday evening, the exit polls predicted that AAP will win a two-thirds majority with some giving it a three-fourth majority in the 70-member assembly. They predicted that Congress will continue its dismal show in the national capital.

The Times Now-Ipsos exit poll predicted 47 seats for AAP and 23 for BJP.

The ABP News-C Voter poll predicted that AAP will get 49-63 seats and the BJP 5-19 seats. According to the poll, the Congress could win 0-4 seats.

The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero exit poll predicted that AAP would win 54 seats, BJP 15 seats and Congress one seat.

The Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat exit poll gave 48-61 seats to AAP, 9-21 seats to BJP and 0-1 seat for the Congress.

The AAP had registered a landslide victory in 2015 elections getting 67 of 70 seats. The BJP had won three seats while Congress had failed to open its account. (ANI)

