"Congress sent only 17 names for Kisan Samman Nidhi": JP Nadda in Karnataka

Soraba (Karnataka) [India], April 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday hit out against the Congress party and alleged that during the tenure of Siddaramaiah, the party had sent only 17 names of farmers for 'PM Kisan Samman Nidhi'.

Addressing a public meeting, Nadda said, "During Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah's government in the state, we had sought names of farmers for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. And, Kumaraswamy sent the names of only 17 farmers. This was their 'brilliant' performance. These Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah have no intention of serving people, they just blabber".

He further accused the previous Congress government of "stalling" the development projects and welfare schemes in the state.

The BJP president said that today 4 crore people are receiving free ration in the state under PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana and nine lakh people have been provided with houses under the PM Awas Yojana.

"This election is for the future of Karnataka. On the one hand, you have a party which promotes corruption and blocks development. On the other hand, you have BJP which promotes development. If you want double-engine government, then you have to send Bangarappa to the state assembly," Nadda further said.



He further hit out at the Congress party over the scrapping of 4 per cent reservation of the Muslim community in the state.

"For social welfare, we increased the reservation of SC by 2 per cent, ST by 4 per cent, for Lingayat community by 2 per cent and for Vokkaliga community by 2 per cent. On the other hand, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar say that they will take away these reservations and give them on a communal basis, which is against the Constitution. I want to ask Congress, whose reservation they want to take back. They only work for dividing people in the name of politics," Nadda added.

JP Nadda also said that voting for BJP works with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' under the leadership of PM Modi, and aims to empower every section of the society.

"Voting for JD(S) means voting for Congress, and voting for Congress means voting for PFI. These parties lend support to the anti-social forces. Only BJP can ensure the safety, security and prosperity of Karnataka. So people should vote judiciously," the BJP president added.

On 29th March, the election commission of India announced the schedule for the Karnataka elections.

The polls for the 224-seat assembly are slated to take place on 10 May and the counting will take place on 13th May. (ANI)

