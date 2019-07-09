Congress leader Milind Deora
Congress leader Milind Deora

Congress shall overcome current crisis too, says Milind Deora

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 22:35 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): The Congress party has seen many upheavals and shall overcome this one too, said Milind Deora on Monday, a day after he resigned from the post of the party's city unit chief.
"The Congress party has seen many upheavals and shall overcome this one too. There is no obstacle that cannot be overcome with unity and firm resolve," Deora said.
"I am humbled by the affection and support I have received from the Congress party leaders, workers, and sympathisers from the city and beyond, after my resignation," he added.
The former Member of Parliament took to the Twitter to express his gratitude and extol the party for its performance in the Lok Sabha elections.
"We have proven during the Lok Sabha elections that we can work unitedly for all Mumbaikars and can earnestly pursue their support to build an inclusive Mumbai. Our party's vote share rose by almost three per cent and in South Mumbai alone, we polled 70,000 votes," Deora added.
The Congress leader said that the party has re-established Mumbai Congress as a party for Mumbaikars, adding that it is a great beginning to build on.
"I am aware of the apprehensions in the minds and hearts of workers in Mumbai. Your dignity in these challenging times is admirable. Keep the faith and keep up the good work," he added.
Deora further asked the party leaders and workers to ignore the "unpleasant and unwarranted commentary from certain quarters". "A party and its ideals are bigger than one individual," said Deora.
Deora, after resigning on Sunday, proposed a three-member panel to lead the local unit of the party in view of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections to be held later this year.
It is being speculated that the Congress leader may move to Delhi for a national role in the party.
Deora had been appointed the president of Congress' Mumbai unit on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections.
He unsuccessfully ran for the Lok Sabha polls from South Mumbai constituency. (ANI)

