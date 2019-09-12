Congress should worry about its party instead of country's economy: BJP

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday advised the Congress to first take care of their party instead of commenting on the economy of the country.

BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli's remarks come after Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's recently launched an attack on the Centre over the economic slowdown in the country.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, work is being done where it is required. Whether it is a matter of economy or the consolidation of any sector, the government is taking steps," he said.

"They (Congress) should first think about their party which is sinking, their leaders are leaving their party. The Modi government is there to worry about the economy, the Congress should worry about themselves, " he advised.

The Congress leader has been targeting the government over its handling of the economy and had on September 2 accused it managing the nation through "headline management" rather than finding a concrete solution to treat slowdown.

The economic growth slowed to a seven-year low to 5 per cent in April to June quarter from 8 per cent a year ago, as per the government data.



The slowdown was largely due to a sharp dip in the manufacturing sector and agriculture output, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation had said in a statement.



The previous low was recorded at 4.9 per cent in April to June 2012-13. Consumer demand and private investment have weakened amid global trade frictions and dampening business sentiment. (ANI)

