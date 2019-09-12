BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli (File Photo)
BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli (File Photo)

Congress should worry about its party instead of country's economy: BJP

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 22:17 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday advised the Congress to first take care of their party instead of commenting on the economy of the country.
BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli's remarks come after Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's recently launched an attack on the Centre over the economic slowdown in the country.
"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, work is being done where it is required. Whether it is a matter of economy or the consolidation of any sector, the government is taking steps," he said.
"They (Congress) should first think about their party which is sinking, their leaders are leaving their party. The Modi government is there to worry about the economy, the Congress should worry about themselves, " he advised.
The Congress leader has been targeting the government over its handling of the economy and had on September 2 accused it managing the nation through "headline management" rather than finding a concrete solution to treat slowdown.
The economic growth slowed to a seven-year low to 5 per cent in April to June quarter from 8 per cent a year ago, as per the government data.

The slowdown was largely due to a sharp dip in the manufacturing sector and agriculture output, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation had said in a statement.

The previous low was recorded at 4.9 per cent in April to June 2012-13. Consumer demand and private investment have weakened amid global trade frictions and dampening business sentiment. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:13 IST

HRD minister presents CBSE teacher awards

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday presented CBSE Teacher Awards - 2018 to 34 teachers at an event here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:06 IST

No shortage of essential supplies in J-K, says govt

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Asserting that it was fully focused on normalising the situation, the government on Thursday said that there was adequate supply of essentials including medicine, electricity, baby food, and cooking gas, adding that schools and hospitals were functioning normally in J

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:03 IST

Chandrababu Naidu trying to create tension in Andhra: Botsa Satyanarayana

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana on Thursday slammed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, N Chandrababu Naidu for trying to create clashes and tense situation in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:02 IST

Centre didn't take states into confidence: Baghel on MV Act

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said that the Central government did not take the states into confidence before implementing the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 22:38 IST

Ministry of Railways reduce freight incentives to boost economy

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Ministry of Railways on Thursday announced certain freight incentives to boost the economy. Under this, the levy on Busy Season Charge (BSC) of 15 per cent has been deferred.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 22:36 IST

MP minister, Shivraj Chouhan spar over crop damage

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): A war of words broke out between state minister PC Sharma and former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over the latter entering a farm field to inspect the damaged crops on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 22:35 IST

`Reallocation of sectors between DoNER, NEC done to avoid overlapping'

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (M/oDoNER) on Thursday clarified on media reports alleging tussle between the Ministry and North Eastern Council (NEC).

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 22:26 IST

PM coming to watch Chandayaan-2 landing at ISRO a 'gimmick': HD...

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday said that the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) headquarters in Bengaluru during the launch of Chandrayaan-2 was an "advertisement gimmick".

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 22:23 IST

Left parties demand judicial mechanism to hear appeals concerning NRC

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 : The Left parties on Thursday demanded a judicial mechanism above the foreigners' tribunals to hear the appeals concerning the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 22:12 IST

Punjab CM urges PM to pressurise Pakistan not to impose service...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to pressurise Pakistan into withdrawing its proposal to impose a service charge on the passage through Kartarpur corridor.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 21:57 IST

CBI arrests MHA official for offering Rs 16 lakh bribe

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The Central Bureau of India (CBI) on Thursday arrested Dheeraj Kumar Singh, a Section Officer (SO) in the Ministry of Home Affairs for offering a bribe of Rs 16 lakh to an officer of the investigating agency.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 21:56 IST

Canadian deported after arguing, beating up immigration officer...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): A Canadian national was deported from the international airport here on Wednesday night after he got into a major fight with an immigration officer over an issue of immigration clearance.

Read More
iocl