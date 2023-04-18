Congress showers special love on Lingayats during elections: CM Bommai

Mudhol (Karnataka) [India], April 18 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basasavaraj Bommai claimed that Lingayat voters in Karnataka are 'vigilant' and have always taken the right decision when required.

The CM also alleged Congress for applying a divide-and-rule policy for Lingayats and Veerashaivas.

"Lingayat voters in Karnataka are vigilant and they have always taken the right decision when required. Congress Party has shown special love for them (Lingayat) after the Assembly elections were announced but it's the same party which tried to divide the Lingayats and Veerashaivas. The people have not forgotten the divide-and-rule policy of the Congress party", said Chief Minister Basasavaraj Bommai while talking to reporters.



Bommai further claimed that "the region was developed because of the BJP Government, party developed both Kalyana and Kittur and ensured social justice in the region. All those leaders who joined Congress during the election would not make any impact on the BJP's prospects. This time, the BJP will win more seats than in the 2018 Assembly polls."

Ahead of filing his nomination on Tuesday BJP candidate Govind Karjol said "Congress Party had opposed the reservation for the Lingayats. It had opposed its inclusion in the 2A category in 2009 and rejected it in 2016. The incumbent BJP government created a separate category, 2D, and hiked the quota for the Lingayats."

"Now, they have instigated somebody and filed a case in the Supreme Court questioning the reservation for them. The Congress leaders opposed every development of Lingayats. None one has forgotten the 'Jilebi' file clearance prevailed in the Siddaramaiah Government," he added.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai filed his nomination papers for the May 10 Assembly election from the Shiggaon constituency in Haveri district on Saturday.

When asked about actor Kicha Sudip campaigning for the party, he said "the campaign by actor Sudip is not ready and it will be finalized tomorrow. Later, the actor will campaign for the BJP everywhere."(ANI)

