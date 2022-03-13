Congress' Siddaramaiah reluctant to contest from Karnataka's Chamundeshwari seat in next Assembly polls

Mandya (Karnataka) [India], March 13 (ANI): Amid speculations of early Assembly elections in Karnataka, Former chief minister Siddaramaiah expressed his reluctance to contest from the Chamundeshwari Assembly segment.

Speaking in Mandya, Siddaramaiah said, "People are asking me to contest from three-four constituencies. So far, I have not decided where to contest from; I'll think about this and make a decision. I have decided to not contest again from Chamundeshwari constituency."

"Why is there a need for early elections? Elections are due in April 2023. All these are speculations. But we are ready for elections even if they are held earlier. It is in our favour," he added.



He also said that the party's goal is to bring Congress back to power in Karnataka.

Amid speculations doing the rounds that the Janata Dal (Secular) can strike a pre-poll alliance with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state for the next year's polls, Siddaramaiah said, "Let them have an understanding or alliance or match-fixing. It nowhere concerns us. We don't care about this. Our aim is to bring Congress to power. Congress is comfortable in Karnataka as people want us to be back."

Reacting to disgruntled JD(S) lawmaker from Chamundeshwari constituency GT Devegowda's claim to join Congress if both he and his son are given a ticket, Siddaramaiah said that talks are underway with Devegowda, however, "I have to speak to High Command about it." (ANI)

