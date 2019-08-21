Congress slams BJP over 'vendetta' politics after Delhi HC rejects Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The Congress party on Tuesday criticised the BJP-led central government of doing vendetta politics as CBI team reached the house of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram after Delhi High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in cases filed by the CBI and the ED related to his alleged role in INX Media scam.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, "India witnesses worst kind of virulent vendetta by Modi Govt as the BJP runs a police state. Judge reserves judgement for 7 months & delivers it 72 hours before retirement, CBI/ED are sent to raid as a respected former FM is hounded. Banana Republic?"

Resonating similar sentiments, Congress leader Manish Tewari tweeted, "Unrelenting, insidious and vindictive persecution of P Chidambaram and his family is an insult to rule of Law as it stands constituted in a Democracy. Those who sow the wind eventually reap the whirlwind. Hubris of ignorance and arrogance is a deadly cocktail. Vendetta never pays..."

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has put up a notice outside the residence of Chidambaram to appear before them in the next two hours.

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court had dismissed Chidambaram's both anticipatory bail pleas in connection with INX Media case.

First, a team of CBI officials reached Chidambaram's Jor Bagh residence and left after finding him not there. Shortly later, a team of ED officials also went to his residence and failed to locate him.

The High Court rejected the former finance minister's anticipatory bail plea in the two cases filed by the CBI and the ED related to his alleged role in INX media scam.

Chidambaram's legal team consisting of top lawyers Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi will approach the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court on Wednesday to seek a stay of the the High Court order. (ANI)