Congress leader DK Shivakumar was arrested by Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday evening. Photo/ANI
Congress leader DK Shivakumar was arrested by Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday evening. Photo/ANI

Congress slams Shivakumar's arrest, says Centre fabricating opponents

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 23:28 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Congress on Tuesday accused the government of "fabricating its political opponents in false cases to divert people's attention from its massive failures" and said it had resorted to "high-handed tactics" in arresting party leader DK Shivakumar in a money laundering case.
"The continuous and targeted harassment of opposition leaders by the government with the sole aim of diverting the attention of the people from its massive failures continues unabated. For the last five years, the Modi government has been targeting its political opponents by fabricating false cases with political vendetta and vengeance," Congress Communications Incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a statement.
"All these acts of mindless vendetta on part of the Government and its puppet agencies, the Congress Party will continue to oppose," he added.
Surjewala said the party will continue to protest against the "blunders being deliberately committed by the Government on various fronts, the gravest being that of annihilation of the Indian economy and pauperisation of its people."
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also said that Opposition leaders were being targeted in an attempt to divert the attention from structural failures of BJP government and "to prevent the voices of dissent".
"DK Shivakumar is also a victim of their vindictive politics. He will definitely come out clean and the whole country will understand the ulterior motives of BJP. We are all with him in this difficult times," Siddaramaiah said on Twitter.
Earlier, Shivakumar took potshots at BJP and congratulated them for "finally being successful in their mission" of getting him arrested.
The Congress leader said that he has done nothing "illegal" and he will emerge "victorious both legally and politically".
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday evening arrested Shivakumar in connection with an alleged money laundering case.
On August 29, the Karnataka High Court had dismissed his petition challenging the summons issued by the ED in December 2018. Later that night, he was summoned by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was asked to appear before it on August 30, following which he was interrogated for four days.
The 57-year-old leader had earlier asserted that he has not done anything wrong and will fully cooperate with the investigating agency. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 23:30 IST

Srinagar admin rejects Shehla's claim that 3 houses were gutted in fire

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The district administration on Tuesday refuted activist Shehla Rashid's claim that three houses were gutted in a fire here as the Fire Brigade personnel could not reach the spot due to communication restrictions.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 23:29 IST

CCEA approves higher prices for ethanol

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): As part of the Central government's efforts to raise the level of ethanol blending in fuels, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Tuesday approved higher price for ethanol derived from different raw materials under the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Progra

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 23:26 IST

"Relieved": Punjab CM after Pak says abducted Sikh girl can return home

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said he was "relieved" after Pakistan announced that a Sikh girl, who was abducted, forcibly converted and married to a Muslim man, was free to return her home in Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 23:25 IST

J-K: Governor's advisor holds public meetings in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): As part of a public outreach programme, Advisor to the Governor, K Vijay Kumar, held public weekly hearing camps where he interacted with various deputations here at the Governor's Grievance Cell in Sonawar area here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 23:24 IST

Delhi govt's extends free coaching facility to OBC, other poor...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Ahead of Assembly polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced a big raise in financial aid under its free coaching scheme 'Jai Bheem Mukhyamantri Yojana' and also extended the benefits of the scheme to the students of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and ec

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 23:22 IST

KPCC calls for state-wide protest against Shivakumar's arrest

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Karnataka Congress has called a state-wide protest on Wednesday after the arrest of party leader DK Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 23:21 IST

Akhilesh Yadav is using Mulayam Singh Yadav to shield Azam Khan:...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav is using Mulayam Singh Yadav as a shield to justify Azam Khan's land-grabbing, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 23:21 IST

7 lakh patients visit OPDs in Kashmir hospitals in August: J-K govt

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Nearly 7 lakh patients have visited Out Patient Department (OPDs) in Kashmir hospitals in August this year with the healthcare institutions successfully performing nearly 49,000 major and minor surgeries, an official release said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 23:19 IST

IRCTC announces reduction in convenience fee on e-tickets

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Tuesday announced a reduction in the convenience fees charged from the customers for booking e-tickets online through its website.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 23:18 IST

Bhupesh Baghel has lost his mental balance, says former...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi on Tuesday came down heavily on the incumbent Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel after his son was arrested over the allegations of cheating.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 23:14 IST

Jaitley was a prominent architect of India's socio-economic...

New Delhi [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday attended a prayer meet in memory of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and paid his respects.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 23:13 IST

Legislative Council whip Gangula Prabhakar's convoy overturns, 3...

Kurnool District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Three policemen suffered injuries after the convoy of Andhra Pradesh legislative council whip Gangula Prabhakar overturned and met with an accident in Kurnool District on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl