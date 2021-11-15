Congress spends crores on hero-heroines, says Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas is waste of money: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday took a jibe at the Congress alleging that the party which spends crores on hero-heroines and events like IIFA, is questioning the BJP for holding Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan on the occasion of the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

Addressing Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan at Jamburi Maidan, Bhopal, the chief minister said, "Congress is questioning that why Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan is being organised. They say it's a waste of money. Some people, who used to say that the BJP govt is anti-tribal, are going to court. Now they are perturbed. They spend crores on hero-heroines, on events like IIFA."

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' and said that it is the display of valour of the country's tribal warriors.



Speaking to ANI, the chief minister thanked PM Modi for portraying the contributions of numerous freedom fighters correctly.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. It's the proper display of valour of our tribal warriors. I thank the Prime Minister for portraying the contributions of numerous freedom fighters correctly," the chief minister told ANI.

Chouhan further welcomed the prime minister who is visiting Madhya Pradesh to participate in Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan at Jamburi Maidan, Bhopal, where he will launch multiple initiatives for the welfare of the Janjatiya community at around 1 pm.

"This is not just a programme, but an effort to take forward their social traditions and values of life. It is an effort to strengthen them economically, educationally," Chouhan added. (ANI)

