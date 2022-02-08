Congress stages walk out from Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): The Congress staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha on Monday to protest against the "absence" of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the House after the debate on the Union Budget was initiated by a party member.

Congres members staged a walk out after Shashi Tharoor made his remarks on the budget. They said presence of the minister when the debate is initiated is a tradition.



"Budget is a matter concerning Lok Sabha. Until the Lok Sabha appropriates the sum demanded by the Finance Ministry, the Government cannot go ahead. On this solemn occasion, our Finance Minister is conspicuously absent. It is really an unbecoming scenario," Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said points spoken by Tharoor had been noted.

Some other members took part in the debate which will continue. The Union Budget 2022-23 was presented in parliament on February 1. (ANI)

