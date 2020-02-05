Congress stages walk out in LS, seeks release of Farooq Abdullah, other leaders

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Congress and some other opposition parties on Wednesday staged a walkout from Lok Sabha demanding the release of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and other Jammu and Kashmir leaders from detention.

Abdullah along with several other leaders including Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti was detained after the government abrogated Article 370 in August last year.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said it was "shocking to note" that for the last six months three former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers, including 84-year-old Farooq Abdullah, have been "languishing in jail illegally".

Abdullah is a member of the House.

"It is totally illegal detention. In spite of our protest, the government is hell-bent on putting them behind bars. So finding no alternative and out of desperation we are staging a walk-out from the House in protest," he said.

Members of DMK and NCP were among those who also staged a walk-out.

Earlier, Congress member K Suresh said the Speaker was the guardian and custodian of the House and has a moral duty and obligation to ensure the well-being of the members of this House.

He said representatives of people were under detention in Kashmir and Farooq Abdullah has not been able to attend Lok Sabha for the last three sessions.

"He is not present in the House for the last six months and the House has a moral responsibility to ensure his welfare, his right to attend the House and participate in the crucial Budget session, exercise his right to vote, his right to dissent," the Congress member said. (ANI)

