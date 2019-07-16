Congress stages walkout in LS after Speaker rejects adjournment notice

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): The Congress party on Tuesday walked out of the Lok Sabha after Speaker Om Birla rejected a notice by its leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over the alleged reports of Chinese troops trying to enter the Indian territory in Jammu and Kashmir on July 6.

As soon as the Question Hour came to an end, the Speaker rejected all the notices of adjournment, which was opposed by the Congress.

Chowdhury was on his feet and wanted to say something. But the Speaker did not permit him to do so. He called Union Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to reply on the discussion on Demands for Grants for ministry.

As he was not allowed to speak, the Congress members staged a walkout of the House. However, they came back later.

Chowdhury had given an adjournment notice over the alleged reports of Chinese troops trying to enter the Indian territory in Jammu and Kashmir on July 6.

Recent media reports had suggested that around 10 people were seen waving banners from the Chinese side, which read "ban all activity to split Tibet" during a local festival on the Indian side to mark the Dalai Lama's birthday on July 6.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had dismissed these reports. (ANI)

