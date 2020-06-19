Congress stakes claim to form govt in Manipur; top leadership sends Maken, Gogoi to supervise

By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Amid political crisis in Manipur, the Congress party has appointed Ajay Maken as the observer in the state. He along with AICC incharge of Manipur, Gaurav Gogoi will be reaching the state today through a special flight.

According to top sources of the party, the leaders have been asked to supervise and look after the current political situation in the state, where three BJP MLAs joined Congress, while four National People's Party (NPP) MLAs, an independent MLA and TMC MLA withdrew support to the BJP-led government in the state.

The Congress on Thursday staked claim to form the government in Manipur and wrote to the Governor calling for a floor test to prove their majority in the state Assembly.

According to Congress sources, the party is confident of numbers stacking on their side for a smooth sail during the trust vote - 29 Congress, 22 BJP and others, and the Assembly Speaker would add up to 52 MLAs who can vote.

The numbers are expected to change for both sides, but if Congress sails through, it will be a come back for them in North East and change of equation in the region also as NPP is in collation with BJP in Nagaland.

The seven Congress MLAs, however, who defected to the BJP will not be eligible to vote as they have been restrained by the High Court of Manipur from entering the Assembly till Speaker Yumnam Khemchand Singh finally disposes of the pending anti-defection cases against them. (ANI)

