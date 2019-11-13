Congress leader Ashok Chavan speaking to ANI in Mumbai, Maharashtra on Tuesday.
Congress stands united with NCP in Maharashtra: Ashok Chavan

ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 16:56 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan has said the Congress party stands united with the NCP and a decision with regard to the formation of the government in the state will be taken after meeting of senior leaders on Tuesday.
Chavan told ANI: "We have got the time today. The Congress leadership will meet with the NCP. The Congress party is united. We will take a united stand with the NCP."
Former Union Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde said: "The NCP is our partner and we need to do everything together. There were ideological differences with the Shiv Sena but now there is a smoothness. We also have to see the situation in Maharashtra as the state needs a government."
Manikrao Thakre said: "There was the CWC meeting yesterday. Even the meeting of state leaders took place on Monday. It was decided that we have to go with the Shiv Sena and the NCP. Congress president Sonia Gandhi discussed the matter with Sharad Pawar. Today the leaders will meet and discuss how we have to go with the Shiv Sena."
On being asked if the Congress is ready to give the chief minister's post to Shiv Sena, he said: "I have not heard anything regarding this. Congress and NCP leaders will meet and discuss. Only then anything can be said."
The NCP has 54 MLAs in the state assembly while the Congress has 44.
BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in Maharashtra assembly polls with 105 seats, declined to form the government following differences with the Shiv Sena on sharing power. The majority mark in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly is 145. (ANI)

