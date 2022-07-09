Congress stands with terrorism, can forge alliance with terrorists to stay in power: BJP

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Saturday said Congress stands with terrorism and the party can also forge an alliance with terrorists to stay in power.

Addressing a press conference here, Patra said, "It is a matter of surprise that the Congress party is holding press conferences on terrorism in 22 places of the country. The way Congress has supported terrorism due to appeasement, it will not be an exaggeration to say that Congress stands with terrorism."

He alleged that wherever terrorist activities have taken place in India, due to the politics of appeasement, Congress has supported terrorists and terrorism there.



"Congress president Sonia Gandhi wept bitterly after the Batla House encounter. Salman Khurshid himself had told that Sonia ji could not sleep for three nights and she kept crying. Why did she cry, because of those terrorists who were killed?" Patra said.

Refering to Zakir Naik, he said, "The relationship between Congress and Zakir Naik is known to all. Sonia Gandhi herself stood with the terrorist Zakir Naik. The Gandhi family had taken more than Rs 50 lakh as a donation from Naik in the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. The Congress party adopted all those tactics to save terrorist Zakir Naik."

Patra further said, "Ishrat Jahan was a sleeper cell of Lashkar-e-Taiba but oin the behest of Sonia Gandhi Congress used to call her innocent. After the 26/11 Mumbai attack, Congress sat idle and did not take any concrete steps. The kind of status given to Yasin Malik by the UPA government, it is to glorify a terrorist. Congress spread the wrong narrative on Burhan Wani. If any terrorist like Hafiz Saeed likes any party in the world, then it is the Congress party."

The BJP spokesperson said that Congress had created an atmosphere aginst the hanging of Yakub Memon.

"The Gandhi family would not mind even if they had to forge an alliance with terrorists to keep themselves in power," he added. (ANI)

