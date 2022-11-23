Congress started corruption, says CM Basavaraja Bommai

Chitradurga (Karnataka) [India], November 23 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday hit out at the Congress, claiming it had taken corruption across the country and indulged in social injustice.

Speaking after inaugurating the BJP's 'Jan Sankalp Yatra' in Hiriyur, the Karnataka CM said, "The Congress leaders claim themselves to be clean but they are the ones who spread corruption across the country. They speak of social justice but practices social injustice. This is the reason why they have lost power in most states. There is a BJP wave in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Our victories in these states will set the tone for us winning Karnataka as well."

Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, ministers Govind Karjol and B Sriramulu, MLAs Poornima Srinivas, M.Chandrappa, Tippareddy and MLC Ravikumar were among the dignitaries present at the event.



The BJP-ruled Himachal Pradesh went to polls on November 12 while polling for 182 Assembly constituencies in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes for both states will take place on December 8.

"The Congress ruled the country for more than 50 years but lacked will to revive the Vani Vilasa Sagara dam. The people of this region voted for the Congress but they did not show their gratitude by ensuring water for the people. It was the BJP which did it. Now the Congress wants to return to power here. Between 2013 and 2018, they looted money allocated for the 'Anna Bhagya' scheme and indulged in corruption in other departments as well," Bommai added. (ANI)





