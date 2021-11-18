Congress starts recalling Hindu epics when polls are around the corner: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Taking a jibe at the Congress over party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's "Draupadi, take up weapons" remarks, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday said that the party that otherwise keeps on questioning the Indian history starts recalling Hindu epics like Geeta and Ramayana in their rhetoric to woo voters when polls are around the corner.

"These are the political parties that remember the Indian mythology like Ramayana and Mahabharat only when the elections are around the corner. As soon as the elections are over, they forget their virtues and cultures. All this while, these parties were raising questions on Indian history but now the elections are here, they will remember everything," Naqvi told ANI here today.

Naqvi's remarks came as a reaction to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's statement in Chitrakoot during the 'Shakti Samwad' campaign launched by the Congress ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, where she said, " Listen Draupadi, take up weapons to protect yourself. No Lord Krishna is coming to save you. What kind of protection you are asking for from the courts of Dushasna. How long will you wait for justice from newspapers that are already sold".



Commenting on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's statement that "BJP) will be wiped out" in the upcoming Assembly elections during his 'rath yatra' on Purvanchal Expressway, Naqvi said, "There is a difference between misunderstanding and credulity. Whenever there is overconfidence, it gives rise to misunderstanding".

"This kind of misunderstanding is not good for the political health of any party. A lot of people had this misunderstanding and soon their reign was over. He is aware of the practical realities," added the Union Minister.

Further responding to a question on Congress leader Manish Tewari's remarks that "instead of discussing Hindutva, the party should discuss its core values", the BJP leader said, "They are getting entangled in their own scheme of cleverness. They are not able to understand that in which direction they should move. There is confusion among party leaders. Different leaders give different statements on the same issue. This happens whenever there is a lack of leadership in a party, something that could be witnessed at the moment in the Congress". (ANI)

