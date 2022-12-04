Congress Steering Committee meeting begins at AICC office in Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): The Congress Steering Committee meeting started at the office of the All India Congress Committee in the national capital on Sunday.

The meeting is being chaired by the party's newly elected president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Besides, former party president Sonia Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, KC Venugopal, P Chidambaram, and other party leaders were also present in the meeting.

The AICC chief Kharge will hold dialogues with party workers and listen to their issues between 11.00 am and 01.00 pm, and listen to their grievances.

According to the sources, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is leading the "Bharat Jodo Yatra", the new AICC Chief Kharge has decided to stay in Delhi and meet workers of the party and listen to their issues.

There will be no need for the party workers to take an appointment to meet the party chief. They will be able to meet him in person and share their grievances if any, they said.

Kharge will also meet workers deployed at the AICC, they added. (ANI)