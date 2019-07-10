Congress submits adjournment motion notice in LS over youth killed in Gujarat

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Congress on Wednesday submitted an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha over the killing of Dalit youth in Gujarat by upper caste people.

Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh has submitted the notice.

On Tuesday, a 25-year-old Dalit man was allegedly hacked to death in Ahmedabad. One accused is reported to have been arrested by the police.

The Congress party had yesterday too submitted an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lower House to take up and discuss the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka. The party had charged the BJP with conspiracy to topple the Congress-JD(S) government.

The adjournment motion is an extraordinary procedure which, if admitted, leads to setting aside the normal business of the House for discussing a definite matter of urgent public importance. (ANI)

