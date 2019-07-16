Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. File photo/ANI
Congress submits adjournment notice in LS over Chinese "intrusion"

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 13:35 IST

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Leader of the Congres group in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has tabled notice of an adjournment motion over Chinese "incursion" into Indian territory.
The notice has been filed over the alleged reports of Chinese troops trying to enter the Indian territory in Jammu and Kashmir on July 6.
An adjournment motion is an extraordinary procedure which, if admitted, leads to setting aside the normal business of the House for discussing a definite matter of urgent public importance.
Earlier on June 13, Army chief General Bipin Rawat had dismissed reports of intrusion by Chinese troops in Demchok area of Leh in Jammu and Kashmir.
"There has been no intrusion," he told media persons on the sidelines of an event to mark the completion of 20 years of Kargil war.
Recent media reports had suggested that around 10 people were seen waving banners from the Chinese side, which read "ban all activity to split Tibet" during a local festival on the Indian side to mark the Dalai Lama's birthday on July 6.
The Congress on Monday too had filed an adjournment motion notice over 'pension of disabled army personnel'. (ANI)

