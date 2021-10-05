Congress supporters protest outside guest house where Priyanka Gandhi is detained

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 5 (ANI): Congress supporters on Tuesday continued to protest outside the PAC guest house in Sitapur where Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been detained. She was detained while on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday.

Congress supporters protesting outside the PAC guest house are demanding the release of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

As many as eight people were killed on Sunday in Lakhimpur Kheri following violence that broke out after a car hit protesting farmers.



Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of several farmer unions, issued a statement on Sunday regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son, Ashish Mishra, while the others were allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

Congress party leaders all over the country are slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

"I condemn the detention of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. She should be immediately freed from the illegal detention. Also, a case must be registered against them people who have illegally detained Priyanka," said the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. (ANI)





