Congress sweeps Rajasthan bypolls, wins Dhariawad, Vallabhnagar Assembly seats

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 2 (ANI): Congress on Tuesday swept the Rajasthan by-polls winning both Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar Assembly seats that went to by-elections on October 30.



Congress' Nagraj Meena defeated his nearest rival, Independent candidate Thawarchand by a margin of 18,725 votes in the Dhariawad Assembly seat. While Nagraj bagged 69,819 votes, Thawarchand won 51,094 votes. BJP's Khet Singh got 46,487 votes.

In the Vallabhnagar Assembly seat, Congress' Preeti Gajendra Singh Shaktawat defeated Rashtriya Loktantrik Party's Udailal Dangi by a margin of 20,606 votes. While Shaktawat bagged 65,713 votes, Dangi got 45,107 votes. BJP's Himmat Singh Jhala got 21,433 votes.

The by-polls were necessitated due to the demise of Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and BJP legislator from Dhariyawad, Gautam Lal Meena. (ANI)

