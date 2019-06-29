Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera

Congress targets government over small saving rates reduction, says will raise issue in Parliament

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 19:58 IST

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): The Congress party on Saturday slammed the Central government for reducing interest rates on small savings schemes, saying the move was aimed at "snatching" hard-earned savings of the people.
Demanding that the previous rates should be restored, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said that his party would raise the issue in parliament and termed the decision as a "return gift" to the people who had voted the BJP back to power.
Khera, who was addressing media persons, here said that the BJP-led NDA government had reduced rates on small savings schemes extinguishing savings of crores of people.
"Congress demands an immediate rollback in the slashing of interest rates on small savings schemes," he said.
"Systematic reduction of interest rates on small savings schemes by the BJP government in the past five years has extinguished savings of crores of people," he said.
"India's household savings are at a 20-year low. One of the reasons for this is the relentless pursuit of the BJP government to reduce the interest rates on small savings schemes," he said.
He said the decision was "anti-people" and reflected apathy on the part of the government.
"India's middle class and ordinary citizens have re-elected the BJP with a brute majority but the BJP's 'return gift' to them is an unkind, apathetic and anti-people step, that snatches away the hard-earned savings of crores of people," he said.
The Central government said on Friday that interest rates on small savings schemes will be reduced by 10 basis points (bps) for the July-September quarter.
Khera said the government has reduced interest rates on saving instruments like Public Provident Funds (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC).
"Small savings are important for the economy. In May 2014, 8.4 per cent interest rate was there on deposits of two years but now it has come down to 6.4 per cent," he said.
"For five-year deposits, 8.5 per cent interest was given during our time but today it is 7.7 per cent. For Kisan Vikas Patra, 8.7 per cent interest was given during our time, which has now been cut down to 7.6 per cent," said Khera. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 20:43 IST

Defence Minister visits Eastern Naval Command to review...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 29 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived here on a two-day maiden visit to Eastern Naval Command on Saturday. He is accompanied by Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 20:35 IST

NDRF to give Rs 4 lakh to kin of 15 deceased: Maha Min on Pune...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 29 (ANI): Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil on Saturday announced that the NDRF will give compensation of Rs 4 lakh to families of 15 Bihar-based workers who lost their lives in the Pune wall collapse incident.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 20:23 IST

Rumours of shift in positions of Kedarnath, Badrinath temples...

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Jun 29 (ANI): Rumours of a shift in the position of Kedarnath and Badrinath temples due to the high footfall of pilgrims are false, said Dr Sushil Kumar, Scientist, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 20:19 IST

North and south Goa to receive heavy rainfall

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 29 (ANI): Rain is most likely to hit most places over north and south Goa during the next four hours, said Dr SD Sanap of the Meteorological Centre here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 20:17 IST

Rains to lash Odisha in next 3 days: Met Department

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 29 (ANI): Most places in Odisha is expected to witness heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the next 72 hours, the weather department said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 20:09 IST

Hanumantha Rao submits resignation as AICC Secretary

Hyderabad [Telangana], June 29 (ANI): AICC secretary V Hanumantha Rao on Saturday submitted his resignation from the party post, saying that he would not like to carry on with any responsibility if Rahul Gandhi is not in the leadership role.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 20:05 IST

School reopens after 13 years in Naxal affected Jagargunda in...

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jun 29 (ANI): Jagargunda, a village once called deserted and haunted due to Naxal violence, is finally witnessing a new ray of hope with the opening of a school which was demolished by Naxals in 2006.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 19:41 IST

Akash Vijayvargiya gets bail; justice prevails, says his counsel

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya on Saturday got bail in the assault case from a special court here, which his counsel Pusyamitra Bhargava termed as the victory of justice.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 19:17 IST

Encephalitis toll rises to 134 in Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], June 29 (ANI): Toll due to the acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) mounted to 134 in the state on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 19:09 IST

Rajasthan: Woman, 3 children drown in pond in Bikaner district

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], June 29 (ANI): A woman and three children died after allegedly drowning in a pond near Charanwala village of Bikaner district on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 19:07 IST

Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri and Fadnavis chair meeting to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister of State Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday met representatives of the real estate industry during a meeting on the housing sector here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 18:53 IST

Amid multi-tier security, first batch of pilgrims to leave for...

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 29 (ANI): The first batch of pilgrims is scheduled to leave for Amarnath from the base camp here on Sunday.

Read More
iocl