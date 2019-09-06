Congress general secretary K C Venugopal (File photo)
Congress targets Modi government, to organise marches on October 2

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 22:44 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): The Congress will hold padyatras (foot marches) across the country on October 2 to mark the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi to spread his message and to "determinedly fight the politics of fear, intimidation, lies and deception," party leader K. C. Venugopal said on Friday.
A meeting of party general secretaries and state in-charges was held here on Friday where the leaders discussed the programmes associated with Mahatma Gandhi's anniversary and targeted the BJP-led government over its policies.
Venugopal, who is General Secretary (Organisation), said in a statement that "deteriorating economic condition and rising unemployment" have become the most pressing problems before the nation.
He alleged that "anti-people policies of government have made the everyday life of common citizen miserable".
Recalling meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC)held last year on October 2 at Sevagram at Wardha, he said the party had adopted a resolution which said that appropriating Mahatma's legacy "may be politically expedient for some, but imbibing his principles and values in thought, word and deed is impossible for those who see in the Mahatma only electoral opportunities".
He said Gandhian values have become more relevant in the present and there was a need to rise above parochial, sectoral and other identities.
"It is time for us to stand in the name of humanity against ideas of divisiveness and nefarious designs of perpetuating identity-based hatred by destructive forces in order to save this nation. Our deteriorating economic condition and rising unemployment have become the most pressing problems before the nation. Anti-people policies of the government have made the everyday life of common citizen miserable," he said.
The statement said that Mahatma Gandhi was always concerned about the last man in the line and strove at taking everybody along.
"He believed in the empowerment of the disempowered. Unfortunately, what we see today is the unprecedented increase in the gap between the poor and rich. Congress party will ensure that this gap is bridged, that it becomes the voice of those who have been rendered voiceless due to the anti-people policies of Modi Government," it said.
Venugopal said the resolution adopted last year called on "all countrymen and women, particularly the young, to determinedly fight the politics of fear, intimidation, lies and deception, to never bend, to never stop till we achieve our goal".
"In keeping with this resolve and with a view to carrying forward the idea, ideals and the message of Bapu, Congress party will organise massive padyatras across the country at places which have an association with Mahatma Gandhi and our freedom movement," the statement said.
It said marches will be conducted under the leadership of state unit chiefs. The district and block units of the party will conduct programmes between October 2 and 9.
The party will hold another meeting of its general secretaries, in-charges, state chiefs and legislative party leaders on September 12. (ANI)

