Congress' Tariq Anwar backs Owaisi's 'tricolour' remark

New Delhi [India], Dec 22 (ANI): Congress leader Tariq Anwar backed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's 'tri-colour' remark and said, "It is good to fly tricolour outside our houses to mark the protest."

He was also of the view "the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) have created an atmosphere of fear from the past few days."

The AIMIM chief yesterday urged people who are against CAA, and NRC to fly the tricolour outside their houses to send across a message to the BJP on the "black law".

"Whoever is against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) should fly tricolour outside their homes. This will send a message to the BJP that they have made wrong and 'black' law," Owaisi had said while addressing a rally at Darussalam in Hyderabad.

Anwar also denied the role of the opposition of instigating people to take part in the protests against the CAA and NRC saying, "These protests were spontaneous, no political parties were involved in this. People are against this Act."

The Congress leader also condemned the police allegedly retaliating against the agitated protesters and said, " The way police reacted to the peaceful protest is a matter of concern. I feel that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must take substantial steps to control the chaos.

The Citizenship Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

