Congress to announce CM face for Punjab polls on Feb 6, says Channi

Chamkaur Sahib (Punjab) [India], February 3 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday informed that the name of the Congress chief ministerial candidate for upcoming state assembly elections will be announced on February 6.

Channi also said that he will be present with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the day when the party will announce the CM face.

"CM candidate will be announced on February 6. I will be with Rahul Gandhi on that day," Channi told media persons in Sri Chamkaur Sahib during his political programme today.



After former chief of Punjab Pradesh Congress Sunil Jakhar sparked political reactions by claiming that 42 of 79 party MLAs wanted him to take over as the Punjab Chief Minister during the change of leadership in the party, Jakhar has now backed Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi stating that he should be given time so that he continues working.

"What they decide will be accepted by all. But I'm of opinion that Channi ji has been given the opportunity, he should be given time so that he continues working. People have seen his good work in four months," Jakhar told ANI on Thursday.

In September last year, Channi was sworn in as Chief Minister of Punjab after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from his position.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

