Maharashtra Congress President Balasaheb Thorat (File photo)
Maharashtra Congress President Balasaheb Thorat (File photo)

Congress to declare first list of Maharashtra candidates on September 20: Thorat

By Siddharth Sharma (ANI) | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:01 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The Congress will release the first list of 50 candidates for Maharashtra assembly elections on September 20, state Congress President Balasaheb Thorat has said.
Thorat told ANI on Wednesday that the list was prepared after four meetings of the party's screening committee.
"The first list of party candidates will be declared on September 20. The party has decided to give priority to sitting MLAs to contest in the upcoming election. Tickest for senior leaders, who have the chances of winning are also being considered," Thorat said.
He said that the BJP and Shiv Sena were trying to shift the agenda by raising the issues concerning Veer Savarkar and abrogation of Article 370.
"However, the assembly polls will be fought on local issues that concern the common man. These include economic distress apart from farmers' suffering," Thorat said.
Asked about the chief ministerial candidate for the Congress-NCP alliance in the state, he said that decision will be made amicably by the parties.
He sought to downplay party leaders leaving the Congress.
"When leaders quit it does not affect the party. The Congress went through bigger defections in 1999 but we still won the following elections."
Sources said former chief ministers Prithviraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan, Praniti Shinde and Thorat will be among those who will contest the polls.
The names of Sanjay Nirupam, Milind Deora and Rajiv Satav are not being discussed, they said.
Party leader Husain Dalwai is also keen to contest but the party has not taken a final decision.
The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have forged an alliance in the state with both deciding to contest 125 seats of the total 288 seats in the assembly. The alliance also includes some smaller parties. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:11 IST

Odisha: BJD constitutes committee for Bijepur assembly bypolls

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday constituted a four-member Election Coordination Committee for the upcoming by-elections for Bijepur Assembly seat.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:11 IST

Cosmos Bank cyber fraud case: 3 taken under police custody

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Pune Police on Wednesday took under custody three persons, who were in judicial custody in Thane jail in a different case, in connection with the Cosmos Bank cyberattack case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 21:52 IST

Mongolian Prez to visit India to intensify bilateral ties

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga will arrive here tomorrow on a visit aimed at intensifying bilateral ties between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 21:49 IST

Decide on sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, others within a...

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A Delhi court on Wednesday asked the Delhi government to take a decision within a month on the sanction to prosecute former JNU Students' Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in a sedition case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 21:42 IST

Jessica Lal murder case: Convict Manu Sharma's wife approaches...

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The wife of Manu Sharma, a convict in Jessica Lal murder case, on Wednesday approached the National Human Right Commission (NHRC) for his release, alleging human rights violation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 21:40 IST

Andhra Pradesh govt orders magisterial enquiry into Devipatnam...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Government of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday ordered a magisterial enquiry into the tragic boat accident that occurred in East Godavari which left 34 people dead.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 21:17 IST

AIIMS donates Rs 93 lakh for Odisha Chief Minister's Relief Fund...

New Delhi [India], 18 Sept (ANI): Extending a helping hand to people who have lost their property and livelihood in cyclone "Fani", the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has donated about Rs 93 lakh to Odisha Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 21:13 IST

IAF, DRDO carry out test firing of Astra air-to-air missile

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The Indian Air Force and the DRDO on Wednesday successfully carried out the third consecutive testfiring of Astra beyond visual range air-to-air missile off the coast of Odisha.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 21:11 IST

Won't let Delhi become Bangkok, will ensure sex rackets in spa...

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson, Swati Maliwal on Wednesday said that her organisation will not allow sex rackets to function under the garb of spa parlors and will ensure the guilty are punished.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 21:11 IST

Jaishankar to embark on three-day visit to Finland from tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark a three-day visit to Finland, the new president of the European Union Council, from tomorrow, aimed at strengthening the bilateral relations.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 21:00 IST

BJP has worked for betterment of every section in Haryana:...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Haryana Finance and Revenue Minister Capt Abhimanyu on Wednesday said the present government has worked for the betterment of every section of the society, which has changed the picture of the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 20:59 IST

PUC centre issues pollution certificate for Gadkari's car...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Police have registered a case against a Pollution Under Control (PUC) centre operator in Pune for allegedly giving a PUC certificate for Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari's car without checking it.

Read More
iocl