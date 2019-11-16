Congress to hold 'Bharat Bachao' rally at Ramlila Ground on Nov 30

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 : Congress has decided to hold 'Bharat Bachao Rally' at Ramlila Maidan on November 30 against 'anti-people' policies of the BJP-led Central government.

The rally will be the culmination of protests by the party against Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government at the Centre.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said: "It will be a massive rally to highlight anti-people policies of the central government and people-oriented issues."

"We have decided to hold the rally on November 30 at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. It has been decided to name it as 'Bharat Bachao Rally' because the people are suffering," he said.

The party held a meeting of AICC general secretaries,

in-charges of states, frontal organisation chiefs and department heads along with state Congress chiefs and leaders of the legislative party to review progress in agitational programmes against the Central government on issues such as 'economic slowdown, farmers' distress and huge unemployment.'

He said agitations had been held in districts and states covering 60 per cent of the country and were deferred at some places due to restrictions imposed in view of the Ayodhya verdict.

Venugopal said that agitation will be held before November 25 in most part of the country.

He said the meeting also discussed the government's decision not to release consumer spend survey and the leaked report in this regard.

He said that "the entire country was agitating due to bad policies" of the government.

"That is why our agitation has been successful all over the country because the sentiments of people are with us now. We will continue the agitation in a more intense manner," he said.

The rally of Congress will coincide with the winter session of Parliament beginning on Monday. The party will also take a call about inviting like-minded parties to the rally.

