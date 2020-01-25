Congress to hold events on reading of Preamble on Republic Day

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): The Congress on Friday accused the BJP-led government of not listening to those protesting against CAA and said its workers and leaders will hold ceremonies in each assembly constituency to read the permeable of the constitution on Republic Day.

In a statement, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said the programme would highlight the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution and "how they are under threat by the flawed policies of the BJP government".

Venugopal said millions of people were protesting every day on the streets, in colleges and across institutions but the Modi government was "totally insensitive and uncaring in its speech and conduct".

"The protestors want CAA, NPR and NRC rolled back but the Home Minister of India refuses to even listen to them and publicly reaffirms that the Government is not willing to budge on the issue. There have been nearly 30 deaths and thousands have been arrested all across India," he said.

He also said that the country was "in the midst of a grave financial crisis and economic recession".

"Unemployment has reached its highest levels in the past 45 years. The nominal GDP is at its lowest in last 42 years, inflation is peaking with food inflation dangerously close to 15 per cent mark, manufacturing is at its lowest in last 13 years and investments have hit a 15 year-low but the priority of the government is evidently and clearly misplaced," he said.

The statement said that more than 20 major opposition parties met on January 13 and resolved to observe various programmes in a peaceful manner to draw the attention of the government on various issues.

He said Congress party members "will be all out in support and protection of the Constitution" on the Republic Day.

"It is the duty of every Congressman and woman to safeguard this sacred document, it's fundamental principles and the values enshrined in it. Apart from flag hoisting programmes the Congress party's leaders and members will be holding ceremonies at assembly level to conduct reading of the Preamble of our constitution and reiterating the oath that is enshrined in its letter and spirit," the statement said. (ANI)

