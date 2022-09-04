Congress to hold 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally against inflation, GST at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi today

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Congress will hold a mega rally against price rise, unemployment and Goods and Services Tax hike at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital today ahead of the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Preparations for the Congress party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally are underway at the venue in Delhi.

"Those who raised the slogan 'Bahut hui mehangai ki maar, ab ki baar Modi sarkar', inflation is constantly making new records in their government. The life of the common man has become difficult due to inflation, which cannot be tolerated under any circumstances," the party said ahead of the Halla Bol rally.



Party leader Rahul Gandhi with a string of party leaders is scheduled to address the rally.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will not participate in the rally.

"People should have got relief after the pandemic but Modi made inflation has brought disaster. That is why today the Congress party is going to hold a rally on inflation at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. Come together, raise your voice against inflation," Member of Parliament and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said urging people to gather in this rally.





Congress has been attacking the government over price rise and unemployment and saying that these are issues of the common people and should be discussed at all forums.

Recently, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashed out at the central government over unemployment.

"In the year 2021, 11724 people committed suicide in the country due to unemployment. This number is 26% more than the year 2020. The record-breaking unemployment in the BJP government is frustrating the youth. But the government has neither a cure nor an answer for this terrible unemployment. For how long will the government distribute 'jumlas'?" she tweeted.

Notably, the party will also launch its 3,500-km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir starting September 7, where Rahul Gandhi will walk across the country highlighting the issues of price hikes and unemployment.

However, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sambit Patra on Saturday took a jibe at the 'Bharat Jodo Andolan' of Rahul Gandhi and called it a "Gandhi Parivar Bachao" Andolan.

"Congress is starting 'Bharat Jodo Andolan'. So, we would like to tell them that only such a person can unite India, who can leave corruption. This is not a "Bharat Jodo" but a "Gandhi Parivar Bachao" Andolan. I would also like Rahul Gandhi to comment on this and state the truth," the BJP spokesperson said while hitting out at Congress.

The 148-day march will culminate in Kashmir. The five-month Yatra is scheduled to cover a distance of 3,500 kilometres and more than 12 states. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.

The Yatra will include Padayatras, rallies, and public meetings which will be attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles. (ANI)

