Congress to hold protest against "tax terrorism" on Feb 28 in Kerala: KPCC President

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 18 (ANI): Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K Sudhakaran on Saturday said that the party would organise protest meetings on February 28 against the state budget presented early this month.

As part of KPCC's series of protests against "tax terrorism" in the Kerala budget, state-wide evening public meetings will be organized under the constituency Congress committees on February 28, informed a press release quoting Sudhakaran.

"Evening public meetings will be organized from 4 pm to 8 pm. The state is going through a severe financial crisis due to mismanagement in tax collection and uncontrolled expenditure by the government. Public debt has increased. The government is putting all this misery on the shoulders of the common man. Increase in taxes, fuel cess, electricity and water charges will make life more difficult for the people of Kerala," Sudhakaran said in a statement.

He further said that the Congress is organizing evening public meetings to register people's protest against all this, to expose the anti-people rule of the government and to explain tax looting.

Earlier also, the Congress party organised several protests across the state seeking the rollback of the proposal to impose a 'social security cess' on the sale of petrol and diesel.

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal presented the budget for the 2022-23 financial year in the legislative assembly on 3 February.

This Budget marks the third by Balagopal after he took over as the state's Finance Minister.

The Budget allocated Rs 2,000 crore to check inflation. Despite being a consumerist State Kerala was able to control price hikes and the state witnessed the lowest price rise in the country, Balagopal said.

Petrol and diesel prices will be increased by Rs 2 per litre in Kerala, said the finance minister.



The minister said that the Centre's assistance to the state has been reduced and a financial crunch is expected this year.

The finance minister further said though the State government is facing challenges due to the Central government's financial policies, Kerala is not in debt and that State has the financial position to take more loans.

The budget allocated Rs 3,400 crore to the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

The Finance Minister announced a special Research and Development budget as part of the thrust towards creating a knowledge economy. Balagopal said the State has been making efforts to retain the youth in the State and minimise their migration to other countries.

The minister said that Rs 1,000 crore will be allocated for the 'Make in Kerala' during the project period. Moreover, Rs 100 crore has been earmarked for next year.

The State budget allocated Rs 300 crore for waterway development and Rs 133 crore has been allocated for the development of 1,933 km of highways in Kerala. Further, Rs 10 crore has been allocated for implementing the 'work from home' model in the tourism sector.

The cess at the rate of Rs 20 for one litre of Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), priced between Rs 500 to Rs 999 and Rs 40 on IMFL priced above Rs 1,000.

Balagopal said that the government has identified 64,006 extremely poor families in the state and the government has prioritised poverty eradication in the budget.

Balagopal presented the pre-budget economic survey for FY 2021-2022 in the state assembly on 2 February (ANI)

