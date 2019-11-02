Congress to hold protests in all districts from Nov 5 to 15, rally in Delhi in December

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Congress will hold mass agitation in all districts of the country from November 5 to 15 against "rising unemployment", "sinking economy", "farm distress" with a national rally planned in Delhi in the month of December to highlight the issues.

The district-level agitation will be followed by a state-level rally and the issues will also be highlighted through press conferences in 35 cities of the country by November 8.

The party has cautioned the government against signing RCEP and the issue will also be highlighted during the protest.

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala briefed about the meeting chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi regarding the party's protests and said all senior leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will take part in the rally in the national capital.

Surjewala said that RCEP will result in India becoming a dumping ground for Chinese products and a mass agitation and mass awareness programme will be launched.

RCEP is a proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between the ten member states of the (ASEAN) and six partner countries.

He said demonstrations at district-level will be addressed by state leaders and general secretaries will take part in state-level rallies. (ANI)

