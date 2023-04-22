Congress to launch 'Congress Ki Aawaz' campaign to strengthen party in Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 22 (ANI): As a move to strengthen the party in the coming elections, the Chhattisgarh Congress will launch a campaign 'Congress Ki Aawaz' across the state from April 22.

Under this campaign, the party will select good speakers and thereafter, ensure extensive propagation of developmental works being done by it at the grass-root level and also highlight the shortfalls of the government at the centre, Chairman of Congress's communication cell in the state unit Sushil Anand Shukla said.



Shukla further elaborated that through this move, the party will spread awareness among people about the schemes being run and introduced by it, the contribution of Congress in the freedom struggle, the history of Congress, the contribution of Congress in building an independent India and others.



"Simultaneously, the selected speakers will highlight the failures of the Modi government, alleged corruptions of the Modi government and others," he said.

Efforts for the selection of speakers have been started and a committee in this connection has also been constituted, he added.

"The campaign 'Congress ki Aawaz' will commence on April 22 and culminate on April 30 across the state. The committee members are going to visit all the district and select speakers, who are associated with the ideology of Congress as well as office-bearers and have the ability to communicate with people in a better way," Shukla said, elaborating that the selected speakers will be used in street plays and public meetings.

A minimum of 10 speakers will be selected in each district while there is no limit for the maximum, said Shukla.

Efforts in this connection have already begun in 33 districts, he added. (ANI)

